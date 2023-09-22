News Live: US announces new security assistance for Ukraine

Mobs try to storm police stations over arrest of 5 youths, curfew reimposed in Manipur
01:3822 Sep 2023
Zelenskyy to address Canadian Parliament on Friday as he seeks to shore up Western support for Ukraine's war with Russia, reports AP
01:3822 Sep 2023
India, Pakistan attend meeting of Neutral Expert proceedings on Indus Waters Treaty
01:3822 Sep 2023
US announces new security assistance for Ukraine
01:3822 Sep 2023
Mobs try to storm police stations over arrest of 5 youths, curfew reimposed in Manipur
Chaos prevailed in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley of Manipur on Thursday as members of Meira Paibis, the Meitei women vigilante group, tried to storm police stations demanding the unconditional release of five youths who were arrested recently.