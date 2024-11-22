Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indians should not listen to west’s diktats to build ‘Brand Bharat’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said while envisioning a better Bharat, our temples and our iconic tourist centres will have to be a lot more than what they are right now.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 18:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 18:17 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us