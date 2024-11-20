Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indira Gandhi Peace Prize given to Barenboim and Awwad working to promote Israel-Palestine amity

The award was presented virtually on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 01:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 01:15 IST
India NewsIndira Gandhi Peace prize

Follow us on :

Follow Us