Amid sobs, tears, doctor killed in Ganderbal terror attack laid to rest

<p>Nadigam (Budgam): In a poignant farewell, friends, family, and community members gathered in this central Kashmir village on Monday to pay their final respects to Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar, who was tragically killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal district on Sunday.</p><p>The atmosphere was heavy with grief as the funeral procession made its way to the local graveyard. As mourners recalled their memories of Dr Shahnawaz, his gentle smile and unwavering dedication stood out. He was known for his commitment to caring for the sick, addressing not just their ailments but also the broader suffering within the community.</p><p>The cries of the mourners grew louder as Shahnawaz’s final farewell began from his home to the graveyard. At the graveyard, the atmosphere was somber, where among the mourners was his son Mohsin, who had been shattered by the death of his father.</p><p>“My father wanted me to become a doctor, but I aspired to be an IAS officer. His death has shattered my dream,” he said through tears. “He was determined to support me in my ambitions, but now that hope feels lost.”</p><p>Just days before his passing, Dr. Shahnawaz, father of three children, had celebrated the marriage of his daughter, a moment meant for joy that quickly turned into deep sorrow for the family.</p><p>The neighbors of Shahnawaz had a deep sense of loss as each whispered prayer was a testament to the impact he had on their lives. They recalled how he used to ensure every patient was treated and how he had always found time to listen to anyone in need.</p><p>“I will always remember Dr Sahib for his tireless efforts. He was still young, but he dedicated his life to his services. He was a noble, joyous man, but fate had other plans,” said a mourner.</p><p>Shahnawaz was among seven persons killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Sunday evening. The attack has sent shockwaves through Kashmir and beyond, with mourners condemning the violence and highlighting fear and insecurity faced by residents.</p><p>The absence of Shahnawaz was palpable; his laughter, his wisdom, and his kindness were sorely missed. The village would not forget him, for he had taught them that even in the face of despair, love and compassion could shine through.</p>