'Are shepherds sub-humans?' Asks Mehbooba after forest official gets suspended for wearing pheran

Srinagar: The suspension of a forest official by his superior for wearing a ‘pheran’ (traditional long gown) and the latter's remark of “looking like a shepherd” against him has created a controversy, with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claiming the order “smacks of prejudice towards our traditions.”

In the order, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Langate, Kupwara, has suspended a forest guard for wearing “pheran” during duty hours.

“During my surprise inspection on 17-02-2024at 12:25 pm, one forest official namely Bashir Ahmad Dhobi, Forest Guard, was found wearing a pheran and looking like a shepherd. The territorial forest officials are part of a disciplined force and are always duty bound to wear a proper dress code while performing their duties at sensitive postings,” the order reads.

Pending departmental enquiry, Dhobi has been placed under suspension and asked to report to Range Officer, Rafiabad, with immediate effect.

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti swiftly rose to condemn the decision. In her impassioned words, she declared the suspension order to be not just an act of disciplinary action but a manifestation of prejudice towards the cherished traditions of Kashmir and termed the order as insensitive and arrogant.

“Langate’s Divisional Forest officer has suspended Bashir Ahmed -a forest guard for wearing a pheran. The subsequent order smacks of prejudice towards our traditions by deriding him for ‘looking like a shepherd’. Are shepherds sub human? Insensitive & arrogant. Hope local admin takes action immediately (sic),” she wrote on X while sharing the order copy.