JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Cache of ammunition recovered in J-K's Kupwara

'During the search, nine UBGL rounds, four IED receivers and a large quantity of explosive material along with other war-like stores have been recovered,' Army said.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said.

The ammunition was recovered during a search operation conducted in the Mangam area of the district.

In a post on X, the Army's Chinar Corps said, "On specific intelligence a Joint Operation was launched on 31 Jan by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Mangam, Kupwara."

"During the search, nine UBGL rounds, four IED receivers and a large quantity of explosive material along with other war-like stores have been recovered," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 16:13 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarKupwara

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT