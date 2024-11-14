Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Fire breaks out in Srinagar school, no casualties

The fire started on the second floor of Muslim Public School in Kursoo Rajbagh around noon when classes were underway, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us