Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress must think hard about its defeat in Haryana, says Omar

"The Congress will have to go deep into it and find the reasons for its defeat," Abdullah said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 07:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 07:06 IST
Rahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeOmar AbdullahNational ConferenceBhupinder Singh HoodaJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us