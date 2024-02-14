J&K L-G Manoj Sinha pays tributes to 'bravehearts' killed in Pulwama terror attack

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama district on this day in 2019.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Pakistan-linked suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force had targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.