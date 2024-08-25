Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP releases first list of 13 candidates for polls

This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 13:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Sunday released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party's general secretary (organisation) R S Chib released the list.

The party has decided to field former J&K minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab.

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal.

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal.

Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2024, 13:49 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian Politics​​​​​​​Ghulam Nabi AzadJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT