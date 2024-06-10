J&K bus terror attack: Combing operation launched to track down terrorists; NIA, SIA visit spot

Terrorists involved in the attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of neighbouring Rajouri and Reasi, the sources said, adding the area has dense forest belts and deep gorges.

"Search operation has been launched in the area. Efforts are on to track them (terrorists) down. As per information, two terrorists were involved in the attack", Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

The village defence committees have also been geared up in the area, she added.

Officials said that 41 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them sustained bullet wounds. The forensic team reached the spot in the morning, scanned the entire area and collected various materials connected to the attack, they said, adding these included some bullets.

An NIA team has also reached the spot and is coordinating with the local police probing into the attack while the SIA team gathered first-hand information about the incident, the officials said.

Meanwhile, anti-Pakistan protests broke out across the Jammu region, including Katra, Doda town and Kathua district, calling for increased security measures to prevent such incidents. Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the protesters demanded action against the neighbouring country.