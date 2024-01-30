JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Explosive devices found in border area of J&K's Kathua, defused

Locals informed police and the BSF about some suspicious material packed in a polyethene bag in the Sherpur area, around 2 kilometers away from the International Border.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 06:44 IST

Kathua, Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday detected and defused two explosive devices in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Locals informed police and the Border Security Force (BSF) about some suspicious material packed in a polyethene bag in the Sherpur area, around 2 kilometers away from the International Border, they said.

Security personnel rushed to the spot and a bomb disposal squad was called. The explosive devices were defused safely, the officials said. The matter is being investigated.

(Published 30 January 2024, 06:44 IST)
