J&K L-G Manoj Sinha says terrorism on deathbed, security situation improved post Article 370 abrogation

Kolkata: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the security situation in the union territory has significantly improved following the abrogation of Article 370, asserting that terrorism is on its deathbed in the valley.

In response to the 'unfortunate' terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, resulting in the death of five soldiers and injuries to two, Sinha expressed his condemnation.

He attributed attempts to disrupt peace in the valley to 'our neighbour,' a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Sinha emphasised, "It is a very unfortunate and sad incident. We condemn such violence. Our neighbour has been doing such things to disturb the peace in the valley. But it's all in vain, as terrorism is on its deathbed in Kashmir."

Addressing reporters at a programme organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata, Sinha further remarked, "The security situation has improved to a large extent than what it was earlier, after the abrogation of Article 370."