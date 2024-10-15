J&K State Investigation Agency releases pictures of terrorists killed in 2023 Rajouri encounter for identification

<p>Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has released for identification the pictures of two terrorists killed in a gunbattle in Rajouri district in November 2023, officials said.</p>.<p>The two terrorists were killed, along with five soldiers, during a fierce encounter in the Baajimaal area of the Kalakote belt on November 22-23, 2023, as part of a security operation.</p>.<p>The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from SIA has issued public notices in newspapers including the terrorists' pictures for identifying them, the officials added.</p>.<p>The details of the unidentified terrorists have also been released in a section of media.</p>