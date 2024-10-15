Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K State Investigation Agency releases pictures of terrorists killed in 2023 Rajouri encounter for identification

The two terrorists were killed, along with five soldiers, during a fierce encounter in the Baajimaal area of the Kalakote belt on November 22-23, 2023, as part of a security operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 11:11 IST
India NewsSIAJammu and KashmirRajouriterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us