Kashmir sees 700% increase in foreign tourist arrivals

There has been more than a 700 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrival in Kashmir this year compared to 2022 with travel agents doling out new services to lure more high end-visitors.



Against 4028 foreign guests in 2022, in the first eight months of this year 30647 arrivals have been recorded, an official of the Tourism department said. Most of the foreign tourists who visited Kashmir this year were from Europe, Thailand, Malaysia and the Middle East.