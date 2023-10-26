Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected PDP chief

At the age of 57 Mufti became the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in April 2016 and remained in office till June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support from the alliance government.

From her personal life as a single mother to being a driving force at the grassroots in the rise of PDP against traditional politics of the National Conference, Mufti faced multiple challenges, but emerged more successful than before. After the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, she was jailed for a year.

A law graduate from University of Kashmir and a single mother of two daughters—Illtija and Irtiqa—Mufti won her first election as a Congress candidate in 1996 Assembly polls, when militant strikes were frequent.

When insurgency was at its peak during ‘90s and politicians were afraid to move freely even in the secure pockets of Srinagar, Mufti braved the danger to tread into the volatile areas, where militancy was raging.

She even visited families of slain militants. In 1999, she visited the residence of the then Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operations chief Aamir Khan whose teenage son, Abdul Hameed, had allegedly been killed in custody by the security forces.