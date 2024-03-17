‘Nari Shakti’ set to influence Kashmir's male dominated political landscape

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for multiple elections this year, women, comprising 49 per cent of the voting populace, are poised to wield unprecedented influence in shaping the Muslim majority region’s male dominated political landscape.

From bustling towns to tranquil villages alike, more and more women are stepping forward to venture into the domain of politics. Women, who had long been the silent pillars of strength in their families and communities are seen rallying together, their voices echoing with determination and hope.

Like the rest of the country, Lok Sabha polls in J&K will be held in five phases in April and May while the much awaited Assembly elections are due anytime this year. The panchayat and municipal polls are also scheduled in the UT this year.

In the first assembly election in J&K in 1951, there were no women registered as voters. However, there was one woman who contested but lost her deposit. It was only in the 1972 assembly elections that women, for the first time, entered the J&K assembly.

That year, ten women filed their nominations, six of them contested and four won. It was the first election in which the majority of women contestants won. They gave the state assembly its highest percentage (5.33 per cent) of women. Unfortunately, 52 years on, that record remains unbroken.

According to official figures out of the total 86.93 lakh registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir this time, women make up 42.58 lakh electorate or roughly 49 per cent. The recent enactment of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' and the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Assembly have provided women with an opportunity to showcase their potential in politics.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were only two women contestants against 61 males. Similarly, in 2014 Assembly elections, out of 831 contestants only 28 were women. However, now efforts are under way at the party level to further enhance women's participation in politics, recognising their longstanding contributions.

While there has been no announcement regarding the holding of much awaited assembly polls in the Union Territory, several women are likely to contest the Parliament elections to be held in April and May.