Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Pakistan should stop terror attacks if it wants friendly relations with India: Farooq Abdullah

He said Pakistan should allow people of Kashmir to live in peace and dignity and focus on their own country's development.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian PoliticsFarooq Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us