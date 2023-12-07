Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani succumbs to injuries sustained in Oct terror attack

Wani's teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled.

Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing treatment. However, he was airlifted and brought to AIIMS Delhi Wednesday and was on life support.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his father and a brother.

Wani's death has left a deep sense of loss among his colleagues and loved ones, said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain.

"You see Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are always on duty and here the martyred police inspector has made a supreme sacrifice of his life. On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police family, we stand behind his family in this hour of grief," Swain said.

Additional Director General of Police (operations) Vijay Kumar, who had immediately rushed to the scene on that day, condoled his loss and said every attempt was made to save him. "But unfortunately, we lost him today," he said.

Kumar, who was officiating as Inspector General of Kashmir range when the attack took place, had said the police had identified the terrorist as Basit Dar, who hails from Kulgam in South Kashmir and was active for quite some time.

Former chief minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Wani saying this was the unfortunate truth of the valley where targeted killings were continuing.