Terrorist associate arrested from J&K's Kupwara

Acting on a specific information, police along with the Army and CRPF, apprehended a terrorist associate at Unisoo during mobile checking of the vehicles, a police spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 17:05 IST
