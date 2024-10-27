Terrorist associate arrested from J&K's Kupwara

<p>Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.</p>.<p>Acting on a specific information, police along with the Army and CRPF, apprehended a terrorist associate at Unisoo during mobile checking of the vehicles, a police spokesperson said.</p>.<p>He said the arrested person was identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar, a resident of Latti Shart in the Sopore area.</p>.<p>During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds and one mobile phone were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Handwara police station and investigation initiated, police said. </p>