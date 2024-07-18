Two soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in J & K’s Doda

Jammu: Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Thursday, officials said.

The encounter took place at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2:00 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.

They said security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for more than an hour.