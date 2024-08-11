Class 10 student goes missing in river while 'fleeing' from school hostel in Ranchi

Ranchi: A student went 'missing' in a river while allegedly fleeing from a school hostel here on Sunday, a police officer said.

As many as five class 10 students of a private school near Zumar bridge under Sadar police station area allegedly escaped from the hostel around 1 am on Sunday, he said.

"While crossing the Zumar river, one student went missing in the flowing water," Sadar police station in-charge Kuldeep Kumar told PTI.