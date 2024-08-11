Home
Class 10 student goes missing in river while 'fleeing' from school hostel in Ranchi

Kumar said that an NDRF team has been pressed into service to find the missing student.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 11:08 IST

Ranchi: A student went 'missing' in a river while allegedly fleeing from a school hostel here on Sunday, a police officer said.

As many as five class 10 students of a private school near Zumar bridge under Sadar police station area allegedly escaped from the hostel around 1 am on Sunday, he said.

"While crossing the Zumar river, one student went missing in the flowing water," Sadar police station in-charge Kuldeep Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said that an NDRF team has been pressed into service to find the missing student.

The other four students searched for their friend for several hours in the darkness. When they failed, they returned to school and informed the authority, a school staff said.

Published 11 August 2024, 11:08 IST
India NewsJharkhandRanchi

