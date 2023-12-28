Engineering student dies in tragic road accident in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A 23-year-old engineering student was crushed to death by a truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

Avinash Priyadarshi, a third-year electrical engineering student from Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT), was on his way to a relative's home on a motorcycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when his bike skidded off the road near Kandra on Sindri-Jhari road, around 170 km from Ranchi, police said.

"Priyadarshi fell on the road and a truck coming from the opposite direction crushed him to death," Goshala police station in-charge Virendra Kumar said.