Four bodies recovered from rail tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chakradharpur: Bodies of four persons including a woman and two children were recovered from railway tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior RPF official said.
The incident took place between Kendaposi-Talaburu stations in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, P Shankar Kutty, commandant, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chakradharpur division, said.
Though the incident was being investigated, prima facie it seemed to be a case of murder, he said.
The victims, apparently belonging to the same family, were suspected to have been murdered and the bodies dumped on the tracks, he added.