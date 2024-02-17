JOIN US
india

Four bodies recovered from rail tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

The victims, apparently belonging to the same family, were suspected to have been murdered and the bodies dumped on the tracks.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 09:02 IST

Chakradharpur: Bodies of four persons including a woman and two children were recovered from railway tracks in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior RPF official said.

The incident took place between Kendaposi-Talaburu stations in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, P Shankar Kutty, commandant, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chakradharpur division, said.

Though the incident was being investigated, prima facie it seemed to be a case of murder, he said.

The victims, apparently belonging to the same family, were suspected to have been murdered and the bodies dumped on the tracks, he added.

(Published 17 February 2024, 09:02 IST)
