Jharkhand man drowns in Odisha's Puri


A man from Jharkhand drowned while taking a bath in the sea in Odisha’s Puri town on Wednesday, a police official said.

The deceased is identified as 24-year-old Vishal Oraon, a resident of Pahadi Tola village of Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, said Manas Ranjan Chakra, IIC, Sea Beach police station.

Vishal along with 20 friends were bathing in the sea near the Light House this afternoon. He was suddenly swept away in the sea due to a strong current and subsequently drowned.

After getting information, he said, lifeguards and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

“We have informed the family members of the deceased,” the IIC said.

(Published 27 September 2023, 09:14 IST)
