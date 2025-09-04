Man arrested for raping daughter in Ranchi's Chutia

<p>Ranchi: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter in Ranchi, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident happened in the Chutia police station area of the city, they said.</p>.<p>A complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother on Tuesday, following which the man was arrested, police said.</p>.<p>The man, around 40 years old, has been raping his daughter for months, they said.</p>.<p>He was sent to judicial custody by a court on Thursday, they added.</p>.<p>The man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vivek Kumar, the in-charge of the Chutia police station.</p>.<p>The victim's medical test has been conducted, he added.</p>