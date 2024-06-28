Home
Two held for killing bear in Jharkhand

The two accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 12:42 IST
Seraikela (Jharkhand): Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a bear that sneaked into a village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a forest official said on Friday.

On being informed of the incident in Jamdih village under the Rajnagar block, forest personnel rushed to the spot and conducted a raid on Thursday, he said.

"Two villagers were arrested for killing the bear. We also recovered body parts of the animal, which were sent for laboratory tests," Rajnagar Forest Range official Subham Panda said.

The two accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

Published 28 June 2024, 12:42 IST
India NewswildlifeJharkhandbearWildlife Act

