Jitin Prasada takes charge as MoS IT; says ministry holds great importance in today's tech era

Assuming charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) on Tuesday, Prasada said the ministry holds great significance in today's day and age, and especially for the youth.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 13:46 IST
New Delhi: The ministry of electronics and IT holds great importance in today's technological era, and is especially significant for the youth, Minister of State Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday as he took charge of the MeiTY.

Prasada also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to take forward the government's agenda around digital transformation.

Assuming charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Tuesday, Prasada said the ministry holds great significance in today's day and age, and especially for the youth.

Published 11 June 2024, 13:46 IST
