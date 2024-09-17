Job seeker to Russia-Ukraine war survivor, J&K man thanks PM Modi for safe return

Expressing his deep appreciation for the prime minister, he said, "I think it was PM Modi's Russia visit that helped me reach home safely. During this period, my wife had already given birth to our son." More than two years ago, Azad came across the YouTube channel "Baba Vlogs", reportedly run by Mumbai resident Faisal Khan, that promised jobs in Russia as security helpers, with initial salaries ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and potentially increasing to Rs 1 lakh.