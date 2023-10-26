2 priests held for possessing tiger claws in Karnataka

Balehonnur: Karnataka Forest Department officials arrested two priests for possessing tiger claw lockets.
Krishnananda Holla and Nagendra Jois, the priests of Markandeshwara temple in Khandya village, have been arrested.
Three lockets have been seized from them.
A person had submitted a complaint to the Forest Department via email, alleging that the priests were in possession of tiger claw lockets.
Accordingly, the officials conducted an inspection of their houses and found the lockets.
Cases have been registered, officials said.