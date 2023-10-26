JOIN US
india

2 priests held for possessing tiger claws in Karnataka

Krishnananda Holla and Nagendra Jois, the priests of Markandeshwara temple in Khandya village, have been arrested.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 13:51 IST

Balehonnur: Karnataka Forest Department officials arrested two priests for possessing tiger claw lockets.

Three lockets have been seized from them.

A person had submitted a complaint to the Forest Department via email, alleging that the priests were in possession of tiger claw lockets.

Accordingly, the officials conducted an inspection of their houses and found the lockets.

Cases have been registered, officials said.

(Published 26 October 2023, 13:51 IST)
