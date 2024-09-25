Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2 school students drown in lake while swimming in Karnataka's Udupi

PTI
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 10:03 IST

Comments

Udupi: Two school students lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village of this district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were said to be residents of the area.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after the boys had completed their school exams on Tuesday. Eager for a break, they left home to swim in the nearby lake, a popular spot among the local youth.

However, their recreational outing took a tragic turn. Both were students of Byndoor Government High School.

The police and fire brigade immediately launched a search operation on Tuesday night and retrieved the bodies.

Published 25 September 2024, 10:03 IST
