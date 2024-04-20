Accused's hometown erupts in protest over student's murder

Belagavi/Hubballi: In a shining example of unity and communal harmony amid allegations and counter allegations of the ruling Congress and the opposition, people of all faiths, including Muslims, called for a three-day bandh and capital punishment for accused
Fayaz Khondunayak at his native Munavalli in Saundatti taluk, Belagavi district, on Friday.
Hundreds of residents, traders and workers of both the BJP and the Congress staged a protest in front of the historic Panchalingeshwara Temple.
They condemned the heinous act committed by Fayaz, a resident of Munavalli town, and sought capital punishment for the accused.
The agitators blocked Yeragatti-Dharwad state highway while traders shut businesses voluntarily. Even street vendors joined the agitation.
Similar protests were reported from Belagavi, Saundatti, Bailhongal, Ramdurg and Hubballi-Dharwad. In Belagavi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi said, “The accused in Neha Hiremath murder should be eliminated through encounter. Such action will deter others from committing such heinous crimes.”
Students under the banner of ABVP, formed a human chain at Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi. They sought capital punishment for the accused.
In Hubballi, thousands of students staged a sit-in in front of the BVB Engineering College for over two hours and raised slogans against the state government.
The protest sent the traffic on busy-Hubballi-Dharwad road haywire. The members of Dalit Vimochana Samiti also held a protest in Hubballi city.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:51 IST)