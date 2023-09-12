Act against Hariprasad, Siddaramaiah urges Congress top brass

The escalating rift between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad has now reached the party’s central leadership with the CM seeking action against his bete noire.
Hariprasad is nursing a grouse over not being included in the Cabinet.
Siddaramaiah, sources said, has spoken to Congress general secretary incharge of party affairs in Karnataka Randeep Surjewala regarding the recent outburst by the senior MLC and sought immediate action against him for “anti-party activities”.
What transpired in the conversation Siddaramaiah had with Surjewala was not known, but sources said the top brass had taken note of Hariprasad’s comments against the CM.
Sources said the party is unlikely to take disciplinary action against Hariprasad, who was recently made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, though it has asked him not to make comments against the CM or the government in public.
The senior leader has also expressed displeasure over a Dalit leader like Home Minister G Parameshwara not being considered for the CM’s post and a tribal leader like Satish Jarkiholi for DCM’s post.