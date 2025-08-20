Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Belagavi's Gokak town facing flood threat

Water of rivers Hiranyakeshi and Markendeya, along with Ballari nallah, joined the stream, thus increasing water inflow to 65,694 cusecs.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 10:12 IST
KarnatakaBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us