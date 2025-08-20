<p>Belagavi: Gokak town is facing a flood threat as water inflow into river Ghataprabha increased to 65,694 cusecs at Lolsur bridge on the outskirts of the town.</p><p>Water discharge from Hidkal dam downstream river Ghataprabha increased to 35,642 cusecs commensurate to the inflow, which touched the dam's maximum storage capacity of 51 TMC. Water of rivers Hiranyakeshi and Markendeya, along with Ballari nallah, joined the stream, thus increasing water inflow to 65,694 cusecs. </p><p>Rains receded in Gokak and surroundings on Wednesday, but water inflow in the river continued. Further increase in waters would result in them spreading along the banks and affecting normal life.</p>