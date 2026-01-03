<p>Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road, a key arterial stretch in the Central Business District (CBD), has fully reopened to traffic after long-pending metro works.</p>.<p>The road, closed between Cubbon Road and MG Road on June 15, 2019, for the MG Road underground metro station, is now accessible on both sides.</p>.<p>The 220-metre stretch connecting Cubbon Road to the Cauvery Emporium Junction was a bottleneck for nearly six-and-a-half years due to Namma Metro Pink Line’s underground station.</p>.<p>The west carriageway reopened on June 14, 2024. With the east carriageway reopening on Friday, the stretch is now fully restored.</p>.Residents of Bengaluru's Vasanthnagar stage silent protest against tree felling.<p>The reconstructed road spans 214 metres with a minimum width of 11 metres on each carriageway, allowing smoother flow.</p>.<p>The reopening is expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity between Commercial Street and Brigade Road. The reopening has decongested Anil Kumble Circle and BRV Junction.</p>.<p>Motorists from Commercial Street to Brigade Road no longer need detours via Dickenson or Queen’s Road. With barricades gone, vehicles have a direct route, reducing peak travel time by 10 to 15 minutes.</p>.<p>Sunil Kumar, a commuter from Ulsoor, said, "The detour through Infantry Road was tiresome. This saves me so much fuel and time."</p>.<p>Ramesh, an autorickshaw driver, added, "Earlier, taking a passenger from Shivajinagar to Brigade Road meant a 2-km detour. Now, it is a straight shot. It is a huge relief for us."</p>.<p><strong>'True test from Monday' </strong></p>.<p>While traffic was smooth on Friday, the ACP (Central, Traffic) noted the true test will come from Monday.</p>.<p>"As it is the New Year holiday and a weekend, traffic is currently normal. We will see the actual impact on Monday when officegoers return after their break," the ACP added.</p>