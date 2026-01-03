Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road reopens after 7 years; to ease CBD traffic & cut commute time

The road, closed between Cubbon Road and MG Road on June 15, 2019, for the MG Road underground metro station, is now accessible on both sides.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 20:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 20:59 IST
Bengaluru newstraffic

Follow us on :

Follow Us