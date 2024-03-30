Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to get 60 number plate recognition cameras by April-end

Additionally, the NHAI will also install ANPR cameras at six locations along the highway, said Vilas P Brahmankar, the NHAI’s Bengaluru Regional Officer.

He added that the NHAI was also taking up civil works such as putting up signboards and crash barriers near both Maddur in Mandya and Channapatna in Ramanagara, wherever road undulations can increase the risks of road crashes. “We will analyse the accident and safety situation across highways and make provisions for any changes accordingly.”

They are also constructing underpasses and foot overbridges along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to make local movement easier.

“This is part of their Rs 688-crore tendered work, which is in progress. We have instructed them to pick up the pace with the project,” said Kumar.

Besides this, he noted that stretches of national highways in Ramanagara, Kollegala and Malavalli were particularly accident-prone with several deaths since January. “We have suggested using thermoplastic paints for road markings, median paintings and illumination along these stretches.”

The Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) might also see ANPR cameras soon, he added.

The state police and the NHAI officials will jointly inspect the progress of these works after the general elections.