Bengaluru: Labour Department to introduce 100 mobile medical units for construction workers

<p>Bengaluru: The Labour Department will soon introduce 100 hi-tech Mobile Medical Units (MMU) to provide on-field medical care to construction workers.</p>.<p>Tenders have been called to supply the vehicles, provide necessary medical equipment and ensure medical treatment. <em>DH</em> has learnt that three organisations have got the tender.</p>.<p>While each district will approximately get 3 ambulances, bigger districts may get a little more. Each of these ambulances will have specialised medical teams comprising MBBS doctors, will include 25 pieces of medical equipment and 32 medical tests can be conducted.</p>.<p>In case of emergencies, these ambulances will transport the patients to nearby hospitals while providing adequate treatment en route and ensuring that they get treatment/surgeries through cashless mode.</p>.<p>The 25 equipment pieces will include a body impedance analyser, blood pressure monitor, thermometre, digital stethoscope, hemoglobin metre + WBC, urine analyser, document scanner, android tablet and so on.</p>.<p>The 32 medical tests that can be conducted in the ambulance include a detailed physical test, basic vitals test (weight, height, BP, pulse, temperature, BMI), lung function test, HIV, Dengue, Chikungunya, urine pregnancy test and so on.</p>.<p>Dependents of construction workers are also eligible to avail the benefits. The patients should show their Ayushman Bharat (ABHA) cards to avail of the treatment.</p>.<p>Announced during the 2022-23 budget, the project got administrative approval in December 2022 after a Cabinet meeting of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP <br>government.</p>.<p>These measures will lead to greater productivity as a healthy workforce is more efficient and better equipped to handle the physical demands of construction work, a note by the department said.</p>