Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Labour Department to introduce 100 mobile medical units for construction workers

Tenders have been called to supply the vehicles, provide necessary medical equipment and ensure medical treatment. DH has learnt that three organisations have got the tender.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 03:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 03:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us