11-year-old boy dies after main gate of BBMP park falls on him

Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy was crushed to death by a large entrance gate at a BBMP park in northern Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The deceased, Niranjan, was playing inside the Rajashankar Park (Kulla Park) in Malleswaram when its main gate fell on him as he tried to pull it open. He suffered a severe head injury and major blood loss, and died at the KC General Hospital, a senior police officer said.
"Prima facie, it appears that the hinge holding the left part of the gate was rusted, causing it to come off and fall," the officer added.
Niranjan was a Class 5 student at a government school in Malleswaram and lived in Vivekananda Block Slum, Dattatreya Temple Street, in P G Halli. The boy's father, Vijay Pawar, is an auto-rickshaw driver. Niranjan had visited the park with a friend from the locality, according to police.
Published 22 September 2024, 15:14 IST