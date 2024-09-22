11-year-old boy dies after main gate of BBMP park falls on him

Bengaluru: An 11-year-old boy was crushed to death by a large entrance gate at a BBMP park in northern Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased, Niranjan, was playing inside the Rajashankar Park (Kulla Park) in Malleswaram when its main gate fell on him as he tried to pull it open. He suffered a severe head injury and major blood loss, and died at the KC General Hospital, a senior police officer said.