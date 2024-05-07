12 arrested for performing wheelies in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: The traffic police in the western part of the city has arrested 12 people for engaging in reckless wheelies.
Between January 1 and May 6, the Rajajinagar traffic police conducted special drives resulting in 14 cases of wheelie stunts on major thoroughfares within their jurisdiction, such as the Outer Ring Road, West of Chord Road, and Sankey Road.
Case against parents, too
Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North) said in a statement, released on Monday, that two cases were filed against parents of minors caught in the act.
The 12 people arrested are facing legal action under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), with efforts underway to have the driving licences of five people revoked by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).
Published 06 May 2024, 21:22 IST