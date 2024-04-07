2 cases of cholera confirmed among 47 hospitalised BMCRI students

Bengaluru: Two cases of cholera were confirmed among hospitalised students of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Saturday. Additionally, one patient tested positive via the hanging drop screening test, awaiting a culture report for diagnosis.
On Friday, the hospital reported that 47 students residing in the BMCRI girls hostel were admitted to the Victoria Hospital with acute gastroenteritis, presenting with loose stools and weakness. Four of these students were undergoing treatment in the ICU.
Stool samples of all patients were sent for culture and sensitivity tests, which confirmed that two students tested positive for cholera, with the Ogawa serotype of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria which is responsible for the acute diarrheal illness.
On Saturday, 21 students were discharged following treatment with IV fluids and antibiotics.
A note shared by BMCRI Dean and Director Dr Ramesh Krishna K, on Saturday, said that all patients still undergoing treatment are stable.
The water samples from the girls' hostel have tested negative for cholera, it noted.
However, BMCRI’s PG students earlier claimed that over 80 girls were admitted and that both the hostel and the college are facing a potential cholera outbreak, sharing photographs and videos of the hostel to highlight “poor” administration and water contamination in the hostel premises.
The Dean-Director noted that the ladies’ hostel warden Dr Akhilandeshwari has been suspended. His note outlined measures being taken by the college, including disinfecting and closing the hostel kitchen, supplying filtered water to residents, and supplying food and water to students from Victoria Hospital’s kitchen.
A food inspector has been directed to visit kitchens at the campus and report findings on their hygiene while the BMCRI aims to replace the cook at the hostel and constitute a hostel committee to manage all host
The note read that there is a shortage of hostel facilities owing to an increase in student population. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been approved to upgrade the hostels; the government aims to construct another hostel on Palace Road at the cost of Rs 65 crore.
