Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

20,000 policemen deployed as over 10 lakh expected for New Year bash in Bengaluru: G Parameshwara

After reviewing preparedness with the city police, Parameshwara said major crowd congregation points have been identified where large numbers of revellers are expected.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 21:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 21:19 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsG ParameshwaraNew Years' Eve

Follow us on :

Follow Us