<p>Bengaluru: With over 10 lakh people expected on New Year's Eve, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police will deploy 20,000 personnel to maintain law and order, Home Minister G Parameshwara said.</p>.<p>After reviewing preparedness with the city police, Parameshwara said major crowd congregation points have been identified, including MG Road and the Brigade Road stretch, Church Street, Indiranagar, Koramangala and Residency Road, where large numbers of revellers are expected.</p>.<p>Apart from law and order personnel, nearly 2,100 traffic police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and prevent congestion during the late night celebrations.</p>.<p><strong>Heat map, AI surveillance</strong></p>.<p>For the first time, police will use a heat map system to monitor crowd density in real time. Locations will be marked in red for high density, yellow for moderate and green for low density, with live monitoring from the command centre.</p>.<p>Police will also deploy AI-based facial recognition cameras to identify people with criminal backgrounds. From a counter terrorism perspective, heightened security arrangements have been put in place across the city.</p>.<p>Over the last five days, police have booked 2,854 cases of drunk driving, the home minister said.</p>.<p><strong>More safety measures</strong></p>.<p>The deployment includes 14,000 law and order personnel, 2,500 traffic police, 88 KSRP platoons, 21 CAR units, 266 Hoysala vehicles, 250 Cobra vehicles and 400 traffic wardens, along with civil defence and home guards.</p>.<p>Crowd control arrangements include water jets, watch towers, focus lights at 180 locations, drones, and 250 CCTV cameras across the city.</p>.<p>As part of crowd management, police have introduced a QR code-based information system distributed to pubs, restaurants, and other public places. The QR code provides safety guidelines, emergency contact details, and instructions for the public to follow during the celebrations.</p>.<p>A traffic congestion map has been prepared and will be released in the public domain to help commuters plan their travel. Special transport arrangements have been made at eight locations where taxis may not be available.</p>.<p>Ambulances, safety shelters, and emergency response teams will be on standby.</p>