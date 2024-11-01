Home
60-yr-old pedestrian mowed down in hit-and-run case in Bengaluru

The Devanahalli traffic police said that the 60-year-old man was crossing the road near the Hiranandani apartment complex when a vehicle mowed him down and sped away.
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 22:26 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 22:26 IST
Bengaluru newshit-and-run case

