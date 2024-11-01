60-yr-old pedestrian mowed down in hit-and-run case in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the international airport road in northern Bengaluru early on Thursday. </p>.<p>The Devanahalli traffic police said that the 60-year-old man was crossing the road near the Hiranandani apartment complex when a vehicle mowed him down and sped away. He sustained severe head injuries along with injuries to his arms and legs and died on the spot. </p>.Bengaluru: Woman killed in serial accident; car drags her for several metres.<p>The police have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver. </p>