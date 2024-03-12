624 students receive scholarships worth Rs 1.6 cr in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: City-based Danish Education Trust on Sunday gave scholarships worth Rs 1.6 crore to 624 students pursuing professional courses across Karnataka.
The students were selected through an online application process. Of them, 324 were boys and 300 girls. A large majority (480) were from BPL families. And 513 were from outside Bengaluru.
Among the recipients, 206 were from engineering, 140 MBBS, 69 BEd, 62 BAMS/BHMS/BUMS, 50 pharmacy, 27 physiotherapy, 17 veterinary/agriculture/forestry, 15 nursing, 14 law, nine each from BDS and allied health, five architecture and one journalism courses.
Launched in 2006 by philanthropist Husna Sheriff, the Danish Educational Trust has sponsored the education of more than 4,000 students in the last 18 years. It plans to increase the total scholarship amount to Rs 1.8 crore and help over 750 students in the 2024-25 academic year, according to a release.
(Published 11 March 2024, 22:00 IST)