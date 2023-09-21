Activists set October 2 deadline to remove curbs on protests at Freedom Park

A coalition of progressive civic society groups have pledged to march from the Gandhi statue on MG Road to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside the Vidhana Soudha on October 2, if the state government does not withdraw the city police’s order restricting protests to Freedom Park.
The group of trade unions, farmers, Dalits, women and LGBTQIA+ organisations, under the banner ‘Horatada Hakkigagi Janandolana’, have served an ultimatum to the state government to withdraw the Bengaluru city police’s “unconstitutional” order by October 2. The order was brought into effect in January 2022.
Following the order, police restricted protests and gatherings at any place other than Freedom Park, and have refused permissions for processions.
Representatives of the group noted that such an order deemed any protest ineffective as it would be limited to a location away from where they want their voices heard. This would not reach the public widely, defeating the purpose.
The representatives noted that they set October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanthi, as the “deadline” as Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of free speech and expression and people’s right to protest. “We will continue to fight for our right to protest and gather in public spaces if the government does not take any favourable action even after October 2,” they said.
Horatada Hakkigagi Janandolana has held meetings with the chief minister, who has directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to take necessary action, but they claim the top cop had failed to do so.