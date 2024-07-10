AirAsia announces campaign through cinemas

Bengaluru: AirAsia on Tuesday launched an in-flight experience campaign in select cinemas ahead of a planned network expansion.
Over the next six months, the campaign will showcase AirAsia destinations via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities. This is in line with the airline’s plans to connect 16 Indian cities to over 130 destinations across its network via Malaysia and Thailand.
The outreach programme will also offer movie-goers a chance to win AirAsia flights to anywhere across its network.
Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia, said the programme — launched in partnership with Qube Cinemas — is aimed at connecting “more meaningfully” with movie-goers who are also travel lovers.
Since early 2024, AirAsia has added 10 routes to its network in India, bringing the total to 26 routes from India to Malaysia and Thailand. The airline is also set to launch services from Guwahati, Kozhikode, and Lucknow to Kuala Lumpur, and Tiruchirapalli to Bangkok in the coming weeks.
Published 09 July 2024, 23:03 IST