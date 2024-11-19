Applications open for 'Dementia Tech Thinkathon...' on November 30

<p>Bengaluru: Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-governmental organization focused on dementia care advancement, is hosting — the "Dementia Tech Thinkathon 2024: Tech Innovations for Dementia" on November 30, as a part of the international conference, DEMCON'24 at JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science. </p><p>This year’s theme, 'Reaching the Unreached in Dementia Care,' focusses on bridging critical gaps in dementia awareness, diagnosis, research, and care. The conference, organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare (Karnataka), NIMHANS, Centre for Brain Research, CommonAge, and Ramaiah Hospitals, will have 800 delegates, including healthcare professionals, caregivers, policymakers, corporate leaders, and researchers.</p><p>Dementia Tech Thinkathon 2024, is organised in collaboration with IIIT-B and Nucleus Software Engineers. This first-of-its-kind event invites tech start-ups and students to design and develop innovative technology solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their families.</p><p>Winning innovations will be awarded with a prize money of over Rs.2.5 lakh, with additional support for testing in dementia care environments and opportunities for incubation or investment.</p><p>Details on registration and participation is on <em>www.demcon2024.com</em>.</p>