Approval for AI Centre, GCC policy in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal by the IT/BT Department to establish a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence with an investment of Rs 28 crore.</p>.<p>Additionally, a comprehensive policy for Global Capability Centers (GCC) was approved, aimed at positioning Karnataka as the preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations.</p>.<p>The initiatives are aimed at boosting the state’s tech ecosystem, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s office said.</p>