Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Approval for AI Centre, GCC policy in Karnataka

Additionally, a comprehensive policy for Global Capability Centers (GCC) was approved, aimed at positioning Karnataka as the preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:59 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us