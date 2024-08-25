Badra Coffee launches four curated blends for retail market

Bengaluru: Indian coffee producer Badra Coffee launched four curated coffee blends for the first time in the Indian retail market on Saturday.
Since its establishment in 1943, the Badra Estate has been crafting single-origin coffee in-house. Now, it launched four blends – Temple Mountain, Misty Heights, Kaapi Nirvana and Dakshin Fusion – in an event held on
Saturday.
This was followed by an exclusive coffee tasting session, where people could taste test samples of the coffees and provide their feedback. The producers explained the story of each coffee blend with their flavour profiles, harvesting and roasting periods, packaging and even their names.
Currently, these blends are available in 250 gm packs and can be purchased through their website. They will be introduced in online retail markets shortly.
“Unlike other retailers, we grow coffee on our own estate in Chikkamagaluru and roast and grind the highest quality fresh beans for packaging. We also have a coffee cupping experience at the estate,” said Jacob Mammen, Managing Director of Badra Estates.
Published 24 August 2024, 22:45 IST