Bakery chain owner arrested after two manual scavengers die in factory in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested the owner of a popular bakery chain in Bengaluru after two people died at its factory in the Sompura Industrial Area near Dobbspet last week while carrying out manual scavenging. </p><p>CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said that Mayur, the owner of Asha Sweet Centre, was arrested on Saturday. Mayur was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, he told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Police sources said that more arrests would be made soon. </p><p>Santhosh, the site in charge, and Ramesh, the owner of JRR Aqua Pvt Ltd, which had a sub-contract with Asha Sweet Centre for the sewage treatment plant (STP), were arrested earlier by the police. They are also in judicial custody. </p><p>The deceased — Lingaraju and Naveen, both 26, — worked for JRR Aqua Pvt Ltd. </p><p>On the evening of October 31, the two got into the STP and died of asphyxiation. </p><p>The police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Relevant sections of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, were also invoked. </p>