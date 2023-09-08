BBMP, police review preparedness ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The BBMP on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for Ganesh Chaturthi with regard to issuing permission for setting up pandals, finalising the procession routes, and immersion of idols in ponds and lakes.
Representatives from the city police, traffic and fire departments, and Bescom were present at the meeting.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that they have already opened 63 single-window centres to provide all types of approvals in less than two days.
The BBMP also plans to set up counters near lakes to facilitate smooth celebration and immersion of the idols. There is a massive turnout every year, especially at the Sankey, Halasuru, Yediyur Lake and Hebbal lakes.
City police commissioner B Dayananda sought cooperation from citizens to ensure the festival is celebrated in peace and harmony. Senior police officers from different divisions were also present at the meeting.